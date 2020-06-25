Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp raised Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Avista from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avista from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.