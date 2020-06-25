Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.02. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 6,451 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.62. The company has a market cap of $110.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

