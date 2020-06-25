Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.11. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 685,282 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.