Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.82. Suncorp Group shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 4,426,418 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.06, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$8.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86.

Suncorp Group Company Profile (ASX:SUN)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

