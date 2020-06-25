Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.92

Jun 25th, 2020

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.92 and traded as high as $171.80. Devro shares last traded at $164.20, with a volume of 39,197 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62.

In other Devro news, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,600 ($37,673.41). Also, insider Malcolm Swift bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,364.01).

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

