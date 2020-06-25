MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.73

Man SE (FRA:MAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.73 and traded as high as $47.75. MAN shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 22,391 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.73.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

