MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.73

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Man SE (FRA:MAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.73 and traded as high as $47.75. MAN shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 22,391 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.73.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Benefitfocus Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Benefitfocus Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Avista Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Avista Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62
Black Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08
Black Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08
Suncorp Group Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Suncorp Group Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Devro Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.92
Devro Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.92


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report