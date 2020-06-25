Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,296.06

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,296.06 and traded as high as $1,344.00. Hill & Smith shares last traded at $1,284.00, with a volume of 56,607 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HILS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,226.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,296.06.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 942 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £29,484.60 ($37,526.54).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

