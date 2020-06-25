Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.24

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.24 and traded as high as $155.70. Serco Group shares last traded at $152.60, with a volume of 1,731,583 shares.

SRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.13 ($2.15).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31.

In related news, insider David Eveleigh sold 102,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £133,753.62 ($170,234.98). Also, insider Angus Cockburn sold 252,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £323,658.24 ($411,936.16). Insiders have sold a total of 767,149 shares of company stock valued at $99,737,945 over the last three months.

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

