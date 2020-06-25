KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.49. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner systems, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, large fans, and firing systems.

