Investors Buy Large Volume of Limelight Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 595 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 775% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $41,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,690. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $5,164,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,981,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,705,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $755.06 million, a P/E ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.98. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

