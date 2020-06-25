Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.61

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.61 and traded as low as $68.70. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 761,346 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $383.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

