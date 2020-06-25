Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.68

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $257.68 and traded as low as $235.00. Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at $236.00, with a volume of 386,403 shares changing hands.

MGAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 308 ($3.92) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 264.17 ($3.36).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $684.89 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 54,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £99,092.67 ($126,120.24).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

