Cello Health (LON:CLL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.56

Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.56 and traded as low as $119.34. Cello Health shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 2,611 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cello Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Cello Health in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $125.90 million and a P/E ratio of -131.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

