WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.75

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.75 and traded as low as $41.70. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 40,600 shares.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,783,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,804,000 after purchasing an additional 305,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 116.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 239,614 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 410.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 222,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 178,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

