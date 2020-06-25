McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.59. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,040 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on McCoy Global from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and a P/E ratio of -38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.