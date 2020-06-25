Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.00 ($44.94).

ETR DAI opened at €34.85 ($39.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.56. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

