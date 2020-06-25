NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

NAHL Group (LON:NAH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
NAHL Group stock opened at GBX 40.30 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. NAHL Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 129 ($1.64). The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.30.
About NAHL Group
