NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

NAHL Group (LON:NAH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NAHL Group stock opened at GBX 40.30 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. NAHL Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 129 ($1.64). The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.30.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

