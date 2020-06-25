WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,535 ($19.54) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.33% from the stock’s current price.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) target price (up from GBX 1,250 ($15.91)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($28.13) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,857.86 ($23.65).

Get WH Smith alerts:

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,049 ($13.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,660 ($33.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,074.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,729.86.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.