Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 112 ($1.43) to GBX 153 ($1.95) in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.25 ($2.46).

Shares of LON SUMO opened at GBX 196 ($2.49) on Thursday. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.95 ($2.70). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market cap of $297.47 million and a PE ratio of 38.43.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

