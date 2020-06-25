Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.00

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.00 and traded as high as $33.22. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 507,569 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total transaction of C$846,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$193,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,408.63. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,624,710 over the last 90 days.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

