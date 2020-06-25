Gemfields (LON:GEM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jun 25th, 2020

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. Gemfields shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gemfields in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63.

Gemfields Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

