Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €85.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.24 ($92.40).

BAYN opened at €69.99 ($78.64) on Thursday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a one year high of €123.82 ($139.12). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.35.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

