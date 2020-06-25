Barclays Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 550

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Pearson to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 618.91 ($7.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 547.23. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41.

In related news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

