Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective from stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.24 ($92.40).

FRA BAYN opened at €69.99 ($78.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.20 and a 200-day moving average of €65.35. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

