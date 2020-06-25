Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

LON:STB opened at GBX 700 ($8.91) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 680 ($8.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 839.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,192.28.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.23) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Secure Trust Bank will post 20195.4507884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

