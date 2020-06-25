Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €63.00 ($70.79) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.50 ($71.35).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €56.18 ($63.12) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.38 and its 200-day moving average is €59.77. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a twelve month high of €77.06 ($86.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

