HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.50 ($43.26).

Shares of HLE opened at €35.00 ($39.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.12 and a 200 day moving average of €38.30. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($57.13). The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

