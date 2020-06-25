HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.50 ($43.26).

Shares of HLE opened at €35.00 ($39.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.12 and a 200 day moving average of €38.30. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($57.13). The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chromadex Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Chromadex Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
California Resources Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
California Resources Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers MRI Interventions to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers MRI Interventions to Hold
Benefitfocus Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Benefitfocus Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Avista Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Avista Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report