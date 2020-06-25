Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paragon Banking Group (PAG)

Paragon Banking Group (LON: PAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/19/2020 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/10/2020 – Paragon Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 500 ($6.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/8/2020 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/4/2020 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/6/2020 – Paragon Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 217 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 5687.0002724 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara Ridpath bought 2,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,163.80).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

