Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.26

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.27. Nufarm shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1,073,442 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35.

Nufarm Company Profile (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.