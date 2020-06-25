Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tristate Capital (TSC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tristate Capital (NASDAQ: TSC):

6/24/2020 – Tristate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

6/18/2020 – Tristate Capital is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

6/10/2020 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2020 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2020 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2020 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

TSC stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $461.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James J. Dolan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $406,573. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

