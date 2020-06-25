Head to Head Contrast: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) versus SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 4 0 2.57 SeaSpine 0 1 4 0 2.80

LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.14%. SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 53.14%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 14.75% 12.26% 10.02% SeaSpine -26.93% -27.09% -21.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 4.63 $17.93 million $0.88 30.58 SeaSpine $159.08 million 1.88 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -5.30

LeMaitre Vascular has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats SeaSpine on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

