Contrasting Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuit and RealPage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $6.78 billion 11.00 $1.56 billion $5.58 51.28 RealPage $988.14 million 6.36 $58.21 million $1.28 51.06

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than RealPage. RealPage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intuit and RealPage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 2 4 12 0 2.56 RealPage 0 3 7 0 2.70

Intuit currently has a consensus price target of $308.41, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. RealPage has a consensus price target of $72.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given RealPage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealPage is more favorable than Intuit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of RealPage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 19.50% 32.03% 18.85% RealPage 5.10% 9.99% 4.43%

Summary

Intuit beats RealPage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

