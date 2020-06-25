National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NFG opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

