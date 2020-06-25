Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.02. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 250,719 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 162,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 707,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

