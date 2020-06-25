Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.92. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 7,100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CPSS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.36 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

