Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.19. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 14,356 shares changing hands.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

