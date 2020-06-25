-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.21). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 28.10%.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

