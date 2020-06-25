Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.16. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after buying an additional 763,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,798,000 after buying an additional 261,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $10,791,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 811,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 132,090 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

