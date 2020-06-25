Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 313%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $788.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $6,277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 305.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 72.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

