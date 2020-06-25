Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 155 ($1.97) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.88) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 159 ($2.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.56 ($2.25).

VOD stock opened at GBX 125.04 ($1.59) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($20.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paragon Banking Group
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paragon Banking Group
Nufarm Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.26
Nufarm Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.26
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tristate Capital
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tristate Capital
Critical Analysis: Honeywell International vs. Heico
Critical Analysis: Honeywell International vs. Heico
Comparing Micron Technology and Canadian Solar
Comparing Micron Technology and Canadian Solar
Head to Head Contrast: LeMaitre Vascular versus SeaSpine
Head to Head Contrast: LeMaitre Vascular versus SeaSpine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report