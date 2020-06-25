Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 155 ($1.97) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.88) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 159 ($2.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.56 ($2.25).

VOD stock opened at GBX 125.04 ($1.59) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($20.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

