BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. BidaskClub lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 2.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

