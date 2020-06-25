Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $34,285.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.