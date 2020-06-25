Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

OPRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Opera in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $940.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.04 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Opera will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opera by 58.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Opera by 41.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Opera by 42.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

