Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

