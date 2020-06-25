Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.46. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $143,857.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,748. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,796 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,053,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.