Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.