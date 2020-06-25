Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COMM. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Commscope stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Commscope by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,465,000 after buying an additional 4,327,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commscope by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,863,000 after buying an additional 3,559,836 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commscope by 33.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after buying an additional 2,373,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Commscope by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,377,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,318,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

