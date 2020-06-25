Hostess Brands’ (TWNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

TWNK opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $4,028,538.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,538.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,941 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hostess Brands by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 461,792 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

