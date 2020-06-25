TTEC’s (TTEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

