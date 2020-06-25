NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $369.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $385.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,291 shares of company stock valued at $60,707,404 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.